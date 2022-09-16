The Thane Police today urged people to use local trains instead of vehicles for travel for the next 2-3 days. The request came after the Indian Meteorological Department issued alert for heavy rainfall in Thane and neighbouring areas. The Thane Police also said travelers are likely to face traffic snarls. Thane City Traffic Department is working round the clock to regulate the traffic, but due to the situation, it is impossible to control everything at the moment, it said. Urging people to go for rail travel instead of road transport, police said people will not get stuck in traffic jams and will also save precious time and fuel.

Check Tweets:

रस्तेवाहतुकीचा वापर करनाऱ्या सर्व सामान्य नागरिकांना मोठया वाहतूक कोंडीचा सामना करावा लागण्याची शक्यता नाकारता येत नाही. ठाणे शहर वाहतूक विभाग अहोरात्र परिश्रम घेऊन वाहतूक नियमन करीत आहे, परंतु सध्याच्या नैसर्गिक परिस्थिमुळे सर्व बाब नियंत्रणात ठेवणे तूर्तास अशक्य आहे याकरिता.2/3 — Thane City Police (@ThaneCityPolice) September 16, 2022

ठाणे शहर वाहतूक विभाग सर्व नागरिकांना आव्हान करीत आहे की, पुढील २-३ दिवस सतत चालू असणाऱ्या पावसामुळे आपण शक्य असल्यास रस्ते वाहतुकीचा सध्या वापर न करता रेल्वे वाहतुकीचा पर्याय निवडल्यास, आपण वाहतूक कोंडी मध्ये अडकणार नाही व आपला अमूल्य वेळ आणि इंधन याची देखील बचत होईल.3/3 — Thane City Police (@ThaneCityPolice) September 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)