The Delhi government's Excise Department on Monday ordered discontinuation of discounts, rebates, and concessions on maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor in the National Capital. Reportedly, this decision was taken in view of large crowd gathering outside liquor stores that were leading to law and order and other problems.

Check Tweet:

The Delhi government's Excise Department orders discontinuation of discounts/rebate/concession on MRP of liquor in the national capital. pic.twitter.com/pF6ouqnMSB — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)