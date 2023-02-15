The West Bengal government has announced a hike of three per cent in the dearness allowance (DA) for all state government employees and retired persons. In the West Bengal state budget for the fiscal year 2023–24, the government gave a gift for the employees ahead of Holi 2023. West Bengal Government Employees Threaten to Boycott Panchayat Poll Duty Unless DA Arrears Paid.

West Bengal Govt Hikes DA by 3%

The Government of West Bengal hikes the DA for government employees by 3%: West Bengal minister of state for finance (independent charge) Chandrima Bhattacharya presents the state budget 2023-24 in the Assembly (Source: West Bengal Assembly) pic.twitter.com/zIQnjPmlcf — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2023

