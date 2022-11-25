The #Lucknow Zoo is set to welcome a white tigress from Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai as part of an animal exchange programme.



An 11-member team comprising biologists, doctors, keepers and drivers accompanying the feline, will reach Lucknow Zoo on November 27. pic.twitter.com/vv476T5UBO— IANS (@ians_india) November 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)