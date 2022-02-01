Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for announcing the launch of National Tele-mental Health Programme in the Union Budget 2022-23. Mandaviya said, "The National Tele-Mental Health Programme will ensure access to quality, standardized & free 24x7 mental health services to all & will play a crucial role in bridging a major gap in access to mental healthcare in the country."

Statement By Mansukh Mandaviya:

Thank you PM Modi & FM Sitharaman for announcing launch of National Tele-mental Health Programme in Budget. With a network of 23 tele-mental health Centres of Excellence under NIMHANS, it'll ensure quality mental health counseling for all: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya pic.twitter.com/VGk7eSXe0C — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2022

The National Tele-Mental Health Programme will ensure access to quality, standardized & free 24x7 mental health services to all & will play a crucial role in bridging a major gap in access to mental healthcare in the country: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (Pics - Health Min) pic.twitter.com/zW58ZoHx0q — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2022

