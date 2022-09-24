In a new development in the Ankita Bhandari Murder Case, Vanatara Resort staffer Manveer Chauhan said that narrated the event before Ankita went missing. Speaking to ANI, Chauhan said that he got a call from Ankit Arya at around 8 pm to prepare dinner for 4 people. "Around 10:45pm he came & told us that he'll take dinner to Ankita's room, to which I said our service boy will do that, but he didn't agree." He further said that the next day they saw Ankita was missing from her room. "Her bag, money, and food were left in the room," he said. The Uttarakhand police have arrested three accused, including BJP leader Vinod Arya's son Pulkit Arya in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Ankita Bhandari.

Ankita’s Bag, Money, and Food Were Left in the Room

The next day we saw Ankita was missing from her room. Her bag, money, and food were left in the room: Resort staffer Manveer Singh Chauhan pic.twitter.com/1gHNsLBXBy — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)