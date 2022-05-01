Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices for commercial cylinders were hiked by Rs 102.50 on Sunday. The price of 19 kg of commercial gas in the national capital Delhi has now increased by Rs 102.50 to Rs 2,355 per cylinder.

See Tweet:

The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been hiked to Rs 2355.50 from Rs 2253; a 5kg LPG cylinder is priced at Rs 655 now. — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)