A huge rush of passengers was witnessed at Gorakhpur, Kanpur, and other railway stations of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday evening as a large number of candidates, who appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2022, returned from their exam centres. Meanwhile, the UP government received criticism over management. "There's a lot of mismanagement at railway stations, we're continuously standing while travelling. There's no arrangement by administration. Suddenly platforms of trains are changed. Trains are booked for rallies of CM but no trains were run for candidates like us," candidates said. Video: Passengers Crammed Into Jam-Packed Railway Coaches in Moradabad Amid Massive Rush of UPPET Candidates at Stations Across Uttar Pradesh.

Huge Rush on UP Railway Stations:

There's a lot of mismanagement at railway stations, we're continuously standing while travelling. There's no arrangement by administration. Suddenly platforms of trains are changed. Trains are booked for rallies of CM but no trains were run for candidates like us, say candidates pic.twitter.com/zYQHpU8p1J — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 16, 2022

Passengers crammed into jam-packed railway coaches:

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Passengers crammed into jam-packed railway coaches in Moradabad amid a massive rush of UP PET 2022 exam candidates returning from their exam centres to their homes pic.twitter.com/i8OZG2x3tW — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 16, 2022

