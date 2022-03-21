On March 24, 2022, the Government of India announced a nationwide lockdown for 21 days. The lockdown came into effect following the 14-hour voluntary public curfew that was held on March 22 keeping in mind the rise of the Coronavirus pandemic. Speaking of which, March 21, 2020, was the last normal day in the life of citizens across the country. In order to commemorate the day, citizens took to Twitter and shared nostalgic pictures reliving the last day of the pre-COVID era.

Here are some of the best tweets remembering 21st March, 2020:

Two Years Ago pic.twitter.com/98xUrTf2Cq — RVCJ Media (@RVCJ_FB) March 21, 2022

Two years ago on 21st March pic.twitter.com/JCYkYETred — Abhishek ︎ (@ImAbhishek7_) March 20, 2022

Exactly, 2 years back on March 21st, 2020, left Ahmedabad due to COVID, Hoping that we will be back in a Month or Two!🤐🚶🏼‍♀️ It's been 2 years, Still COVID is not totally controlled!🤐🚶🏼‍♀️ Hope everything will be alright and will be back to Pre-COVID Days!❤️ Till then, Be Safe!😷❤️ pic.twitter.com/xrIMtJHRH6 — Megha🌸 (@Meghu011) March 21, 2022

Today is the date, Exactly 2 years ago it was the last day of our normal lifestyle (Pre-Covid ERA) ! 21st March 2020 - Janatha Curfew 24th March 2020 - Lockdown 🔐 — KARTHIK DP (@dp_karthik) March 21, 2022

21st March Was Last day of our normal lives..#thisdaythatyear #2020#Covid_19 — Granth (@GranthMidha) March 21, 2022

21st March 2020, changed my life forever. Sometimes adversity is necessary for something great and bigger in your life 🤞💞 — Miss Bhasin. (@nottatgirl) March 21, 2022

