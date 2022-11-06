A tiger seems to have lost a hide-and-seek game with a Nilgai at Satpura National Park in Madhya Pradesh. In a funny clip, the big cat can be seen approaching the antelope in the hope to attack it. The wild cat, instead of hiding in the grass, continues the hunt by crouching on the road without any cover. Result? the Nilgai spots the tiger and runs away.
Tiger Loses Hide-and-Seek Battle With Nilgai:
Hide and seek! It began when she saw the #Nilgai at about 80m. Interestingly, the #tiger had all the grass to hide, but she continued to blend with the road without cover. #SatpuraNationalPark #Hunting #predator #SavetTiger #TigerTales @NatureIn_Focus @RGSustain1 @conserve_ind pic.twitter.com/qMbK1fOhXG
— Rajesh Sanap (@RajeshVS87) November 6, 2022
