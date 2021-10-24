During 82nd edition of his radio programme, "Mann Ki Baat", Prime Inister Narendra Modi hailed the 100-crore COVID-19 vaccination mark. PM Modi said, "Today, after 100 crore COVID19 vaccinations, the country is moving ahead with new energy. The success of our vaccination program shows the capability of India to the world."

The Prime minister also appriciated efforst of health workers in combating COVID-19. He sated, "I am aware of the capabilities of the people of my country. I knew that our healthcare workers would leave no stone unturned to vaccinate countrymen."

