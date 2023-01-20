With the elections for civic body in 19 Madhya Pradesh town set to be held today, Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urged everyone to cast their vote. The BJP had earlier released its manifesto which included making Sendhwa a smart mini-city, providing Narmada water to each household through government scheme (worth Rs 1,300 crore), pucca house to each eligible family, construction of Sanjivani Hospitals, city buses for city tour, construction of shopping complex. Under its Sankalp Patra, the BJP has also promised open gym in slum areas and chowpaty on Niwali road. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Gifts Rs 2 Lakh for Wedding of Khargone Riot Victim's Sister.

Madhya Pradesh Civic Polls 2023:

Today, there are civic polls in 19 towns of the state. I urge everyone to cast their vote: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Source: CMO) pic.twitter.com/napn6XoUHu — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) January 20, 2023

