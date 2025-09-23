Over a dozen passengers were injured on Tuesday, September 23, after a Rajasthan Roadways bus lost control and overturned into a deep pit on NH-148D near Taran village in Tonk, Rajasthan. The bus, travelling from Sawai Madhopur to Jaipur, reportedly overturned near Chandlai in the Sadar police station area. City Police Officer Bhanwar Lal confirmed that around 20–25 passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Video shared by news agency IANS shows villagers surrounding the pit where the bus overturned. Rescue teams quickly arrived at the site to assist the injured and clear the area. Jaipur Road Accident: 7 Family Members Died After Car Fell Into Waterlogged Underpass on Ring Road in Rajasthan (Watch Video).

Over a Dozen Injured as Rajasthan Roadways Bus Overturns in Tonk

Tonk, Rajasthan: City Police Officer Bhanwar Lal says, "This is a Rajasthan Roadways bus that was traveling from Sawai Madhopur to Jaipur. Near Chandlai, within the Sadar police station area, the bus overturned, leaving many people injured. Around 20–25 passengers have been… pic.twitter.com/OhagWWHoIn — IANS (@ians_india) September 23, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)