Jaipur, September 14: Seven members of a family, including two children, were found dead after their car fell into a waterlogged underpass on the Ring Road in Chaksu area in Jaipur district on Sunday. Police said that the victims were returning from Haridwar after immersing ashes when the tragedy struck. An official said a passerby spotted a car half-submerged in the underpass around 12:30 pm and immediately informed authorities. Upon receiving the information, police rushed to the spot.

Speaking to ANI, Jaipur South DCP said, "At around 12.30 pm, we got information that a car had fallen into the drain near Prahladpuri. Police reached the spot and found that there were seven people in that car: three men, two women, and two children, who were returning from Haridwar. The first impression was that the car fell into the drain due to overspeeding, and all of them had died inside the car." The police said the car was pulled out with the help of a crane. All the bodies were recovered and shifted to the mortuary of Mahatma Gandhi Hospital and informed the relatives. Delhi Road Accident: Driver Injured After Car Falls off Mukarba Chowk Flyover, Lands on Railway Tracks (Watch Video).

"The process of postmortem is underway...Three of these people are from Jaipur and four are from Kekri. They are from the same family and live in Jaipur and Kekri...They had gone to Haridwar as the father of one of the deceased had died a few days ago," the Jaipur South DCP said. Afghanistan Road Accident: 6 Killed, 4 Injured in Head-On Collision Between Passenger Car and Truck in Faryab Province.

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan | On the death of 7 people in an accident, Jaipur South DCP Rajarshi Raj Verma says, "... At around 12.30 pm, we got information that a car had fallen into the drain near Prahladpuri. Police reached the spot and found that there were 7 people in that… pic.twitter.com/UGbtqakSaS — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2025

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Ramraj Vaishnav, his wife Madhu, and their son Rudra and Rohit, along with their relative Kaluram, his wife Seema, and another man named Gajraj. All of them were residents of Phuliyavas (Kekdi) and the Vatika area of Jaipur. The initial investigations suggested that the car lost balance due to heavy waterlogging and overturned inside the underpass. Further investigation is underway.

