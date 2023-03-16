The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will be providing the much revered ‘talambralu’ (sacred rice) to devotees for the Sri Sitaram Kalyanotsavam at the Sri Sita Ramachandraswamy temple in Bhadachalam, which will take place on the auspicious occasion of Sri Rama Navami. Devotees have to pay Rs 116 and register their details at nearby TSRTC Cargo parcel centres and the staff will home deliver the ‘Talambralu’ after the celestial wedding. Nizam-Era Albion Bus Showcased in TSRTC Parade in Hyderabad as Part of Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu Celebrations (Watch Video).

Talambralu to Be Provided at Doorstep

With a view to reaching out to the devotees of Lord Shri Rama in far flung areas of Telangana, the #TSRTC has taken up pious task to deliver Bhadrachalam Sri Sitarama Kalyanam Talambralu to their doorstep. pic.twitter.com/C1NXo2c5QI — VC Sajjanar - MD TSRTC (@tsrtcmdoffice) March 15, 2023

