A video going viral on social media shows Congress MLA Tellam Venkat Rao saving the life of a party worker who suffered a heart attack. According to reports, Bhadrachalam MLA Tellam Venkat Rao, along with Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, attended several events in Bhadrachalam on Friday, April 4. During one of the events, a Congress worker identified as Thotamalla Sudhakar allegedly suffered a heart attack. Soon after Sudhakar suffered an attack, Tellam Venkat Rao rushed to his aide and administered CPR to him. A viral video shows Bhadrachalam MLA saving Sudhakar's life by giving him cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Following this, Sudhakar was rushed to Government Area Hospital in the town, where he is said to be undergoing treatment. ‘Rahul Gandhi Ji Please Stop Cutting Down Our Jungles in Telangana’: BJP Leader Tajinder Bagga Puts Up Hoardings in Delhi (Watch Video).

Congress MLA Saves Party Worker's Life in Telangana

Congress worker suffered heart attack Congress MLA Dr Tellam Venkata Rao gave him CPR on the spot and revived him ❤️ That man is safe and admitted to the hospital. Let's make this MLA famous for saving a life. pic.twitter.com/vmHaoXOZIF — Amock_ (@Amockx2022) April 4, 2025

