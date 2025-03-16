A shocking video of women passengers fighting on a TSRTC bus has surfaced online, capturing a heated altercation over a seat. The incident took place on a bus from the Hakimpet depot at the Bollaram stop. According to reports, three women boarded the bus and started arguing over seating, which soon turned violent. In the viral video, one woman can be seen attacking another with a shoe, while fellow passengers and the bus conductor attempt to intervene. The altercation caused inconvenience and delays for other commuters. Following the incident, the police registered a case at the Bollaram police station and are investigating the matter. Brawl Inside Train: Fight Over Seat Turns Violent in Kumbh Mela Special Train, Viral Video Shows Man Being Kicked and Punched.

Clash Over Seat on TSRTC Bus

Video: Women fight over seat in RTC bus in Hyderabad Hyderabad: A video of women fighting over a seat on an RTC bus in Hyderabad has gone viral on social media. The incident took place at the Bollaram stop, when a few women boarded the bus and got into an argument with a fellow… pic.twitter.com/5s6miOXYC6 — Hyderabad Mail (@Hyderabad_Mail) March 16, 2025

