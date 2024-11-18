A suicide attempt was caught on camera in Bhadrachalam, Telangana when a young man tried to jump from the Godavari River bridge. The man was seen sitting on the edge of the bridge, seemingly preparing to take the fatal leap into the river below. As the situation escalated, a local bystander engaged him in conversation, distracting him momentarily. In the nick of time, a third person on a bike stopped behind him and pulled the man back from the edge, preventing the suicide attempt. The terrifying moment was captured on video, which surfaced on November 18 and has since gone viral on social media. Hyderabad Student Suicide: Teenage Girl Ends Life Due to Fear of Failing Exams in Bachupally, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Man Saved While Trying to Jump From Godavari Bridge in Telangana

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

