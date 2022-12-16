According to reports, two former Chinese state media journalists have died in the capital Beijing in recent days due to COVID-19, local media reported. As per reports, the death of two Chinese state media journalists are among the first reported fatalities since most epidemic control policies were removed on December 7 across the country, reports Reuters. COVID-19 Outbreak in China: Chinese Economy Unlikely to Move in 'Highest Gear'.

COVID-19 Outbreak in China

