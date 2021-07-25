The total Zika Virus cases in Kerala have reached to 48 with two more people being diagnosed with infection, Veena George, State Health Minister said on Sunday:

Two more people have been diagnosed with the Zika virus. With this, a total of 48 Zika virus cases have been reported in the state: Kerala Health Minister Veena George (File pic) pic.twitter.com/4Gl0Fg3nDd — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2021

