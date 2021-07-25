The total Zika Virus cases in Kerala have reached to 48 with two more people being diagnosed with infection, Veena George, State Health Minister said on Sunday:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)