Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that a high-level review meeting was held on the Udaipur incident. As per the preliminary investigation, the incident was prima facie done for the purpose of spreading terror. "Information about the contacts of both the accused in other countries has also come to the fore," Gehlot said. In another tweet, Gehlot informed that a case has been registered under UAPA and further investigation will be done by NIA with which the Rajasthan ATS will fully cooperate. "The police and administration should ensure law and order in the entire state and take strict action against those trying to create nuisance," he said. Gehlot also urged all parties to maintain peace in the state.

इस घटना में मुकदमा UAPA के तहत दर्ज किया गया है इसलिए अब आगे की जांच NIA द्वारा की जाएगी जिसमें राजस्थान ATS पूर्ण सहयोग करेगी। पुलिस एवं प्रशासन पूरे राज्य में कानून व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित करें एवं उपद्रव करने के प्रयासों पर सख्ती से कार्रवाई करें। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 29, 2022

