In a shocking incident, a man from Udaipur, Rajasthan, reportedly stole the personal data of over 15 lakh women from Zivame and sold it to Muslim nations. According to Dainik Bhaskar, the man was identified as Sanjay Soni. The accused allegedly stole sensitive personal information from the website and blackmailed the company to pay him money in cryptocurrency. The sensitive information includes mobile numbers, addresses, dates of birth, email IDs and information about the undergarments. The accused was arrested on May 31 after the company alerted Rajasthan SOG. Rajasthan Shocker: Father Kills Son With Sword While Sleeping in Banswara District.

