Jaipur, June 3: A man allegedly killed his son with a sword in Rajasthan's Banswara district on Saturday, police said. The deceased was identified as Narendra Singh (30). The incident took place in the Arthuna police station area. Uttar Pradesh Triple Murder: Woman Kills Husband, Two Step-Sons With Knife in Gorakhpur; Arrested.

According to police, the son had assaulted his mother in an inebriated state. After learning about the incident, his father attacked him while he was sleeping. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Kills With Axe Parents in Bulandshahr.

Accused Bhanwar Singh is a bus driver at a private school, Arthuna Station House Officer (SHO) Ramesh Meena said. He said the body was handed over to family members after post-mortem.

