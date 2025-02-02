An 11-year-old boy was killed, and a girl sustained serious injuries when a wall of an under-construction structure collapsed in Kundal Morah, Latti area, Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir. "The injured girl has been admitted to the Associated Hospital of Government Medical College, Udhampur, where she is undergoing treatment," Udhampur Deputy Commissioner Saloni Rai informed. Jammu and Kashmir House Collapse: 1 Killed, 3 Injured As Mud House Collapses in Reasi.

Udhampur Wall Collapse

