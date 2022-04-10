Amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy were seen walking through the streets of Kyiv in Ukraine on Sunday.

Check tweet:

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy walk through the streets of Kyiv in Ukraine. (Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/OuYG4YZpPY — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2022

