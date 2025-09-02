The Delhi High Court on Tuesday, September 2, denied bail to activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and 7 others in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots larger conspiracy case. The Delhi High Court has dismissed their bail pleas. Justice Navin Chawla and Justice Shalinder Kaur pronounced the verdict on their bail pleas. Eighteen people accused in the case are facing allegations of pre-planned conspiracy to allegedly cause riots in East Delhi between February 23, 2020 and February 25, 2020, with offences registered under the IPC, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act (PDPP) Act, Arms Act, and the UAPA. Delhi Crime Branch registered an FIR in March 2020 in this relation with the investigation being undertaken by the Special Cell. Delhi High Court to Pronounce on September 2 Its Decision on Bail Pleas of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and Others Accused in 2020 Delhi Riots Case.

Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Others Denied Bail

