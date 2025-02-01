PM Narendra Modi-led Cabinet approved the Union Budget 2025 on Saturday, ahead of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s presentation at 11 AM. This marks her eighth consecutive budget presentation, with the nation eagerly awaiting key announcements. The focus is on measures to reduce the prices of daily household items, while youth are hoping for initiatives to boost job creation. The salaried class anticipates possible income tax relief, including potential changes in tax slabs. Union Budget 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Feeds Customary ‘Dahi-Cheeni’ to FM Nirmala Sitharaman Ahead of Budget Speech in Lok Sabha (Watch Video).

Union Cabinet Approves Budget 2025

