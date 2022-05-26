Union Health Ministry to soon release national guidelines on monkeypox. No monkeypox cases have been reported in India till May 25, however, India needs to be prepared in view of the increasing reports of cases in non-endemic countries: Sources— ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)