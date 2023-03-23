A shooting incident was reported at East High School in Denver in United States on Wednesday. According to the police, a student shot and wounded two faculty members who were checking the suspect for weapons as part of a safety protocol. The victims were taken to a hospital where one was in critical condition and undergoing surgery. US Shooting: TV Reporter, Child Among Three Killed in Florida After Unidentified Man Goes on Shooting Spree; Accused Arrested.

Denver School Shooting

United States | Two school administrators were shot on Wednesday morning at a Denver high school after a handgun was found with a student subjected to daily searches; male juvenile suspect yet to be caught, reports AP — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)