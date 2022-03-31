Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath today directed the state services selection board to provide employment opportunities to more than 10,000youths in the public sector. Earlier, the decision to provide government jobs in the state was taken during the first cabinet meeting on Saturday. Adityanath, in the meeting, said that a recruitment drive will be run in government departments and directed the public sector officials to prepare a list of vacancies.

See Tweet:

UP CM Yogi Adityanath tweets, "state govt has directed all Services Selection Board to provide govt jobs to more than 10,000 youths of the state in the next 100 days." pic.twitter.com/G2c2nUZdTY — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 31, 2022

