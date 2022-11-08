Devotees take a holy bath in the Ganges river on the occasion of Kartik Purnima 2022 in Haridwar. People on Tuesday throng in large numbers to the ghats in Varanasi to take a holy dip in the river Ganga. It is believed that by taking a dip in the holy river of Ganga, one attains virtue. Varanasi Dev Deepawali 2022: Maha Ganga Aarti Performed at Dashashwamedh Ghat (Watch Video).

Devotees throng in large numbers to ghats in Varanasi:

UP | Devotees throng in large numbers to ghats in Varanasi to take a holy dip in river Ganga on the occasion of #KartikPurnimapic.twitter.com/yziMGQqGYC — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2022

Devotees Take Holy Bath in Ganga River in Haridwar:

