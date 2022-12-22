A video has surfaced from Shamli in Uttar Pradesh where a group of men beat up a man after reportedly calling him out of his house and then assaulting him in the alleyway near his house. After the video went viral, the police took cognisance of the matter and have launched probe. The video of the crime was captured in CCTV footage which was installed near the area of the victim’s house. In the video, a group of men can be seen walking out of the alleway and entering into the next alleyway where all of a sudden, the group of men can be seen brutally assaulting the man who was walking along with them. Thane Shocker: Man Assaults Wife, Throws Her Out of Moving Autorickshaw After Quarrel; Booked

Watch Video:

सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल मारपीट के वीडियो का संज्ञान लेकर वीडियो में मारपीट करते दिख रहे युवकों की पहचान कर उनके विरुद्ध विधिक कार्यवाही हेतु प्रभारी निरीक्षक थाना कैराना को निर्देशित किया गया है । — Shamli police (@PoliceShamli) December 22, 2022

