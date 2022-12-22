Mumbai, December 22: The Thane police recently booked a man for allegedly assaulting his wife and throwing her out of a moving auto-rickshaw. As per reports, the accused, a Wagle estate allegedly assaulted his 32-year-old wife and threw her her out of a moving auto in Mumbai. The incident took place last week, police officials said.

According to a report in the Times of India, the incident took place following an argument between the married couple. Cops said that the incident took place while the couple were on their way home to Thane. An officer privy to the case said that the accused, who runs an auto for a living pushed his wife out of the vehicle. Maharashtra Shocker: Man With Three Wives Strangles Girlfriend to Death After She Insisted on Marriage, Dumps Body in Gadi River; Arrested.

The officer also said that the accused assaulted his wife as well. After the incident, the woman approached her family and got admitted to a local hospital for treatment. Post this, the incident was reported to cops. "A case was initially reported at the Wagle estate police station but was later transferred to Kopri police," an officer said.

Mamta D'souza, senior inspector of Kopri police station said, "The woman is a resident of Indira Nagar but is likely to stay with her relatives so the case was transferred here. We have booked the husband and are investigating the case further." Mumbai Shocker: Drunk Man Rapes Wife, Inserts Plastic Object in Her Private Part in Mulund; Arrested for Unnatural Sex.

In a separate incident, the Mumbai police arrested a vegetable vendor for attacking a constable with a knife after being told not to urinate on the street in Kandivali. The accused has been identified as Ram Gonte. Police officials said that Gonte was urinating in the Kandivali area of Mumbai while people were passing by.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2022 04:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).