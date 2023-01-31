According to reports, 14 people including 10 women and 3 children died after a massive fire broke out at an apartment in Jharkhan's Dhanbad. Deputy Commissioner of Dhanbad said that the rescue operation is still underway at the site. As per reports, several people are said to be feared trapped after a blaze erupted at a multi-storey building in Dhanbad. Jharkhand Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Multi-Storey Building in Dhanbad; Eight Dead, Several Injured.

14 People Dead in Dhanbad Fire

#UPDATE | 14 dead including 10 women, 3 children and a man in the massive fire that broke out in an apartment in Dhanbad. Rescue operation is still underway at the site: Deputy Commissioner, Dhanbad — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)