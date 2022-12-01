The computer server at Terminal 2 of Mumbai airport was down for almost 40 minutes due to a server crash on Thursday evening. Due to this, long queues were seen at the airport as check-ins were done in manual mode. However, after a brief delay, normal services have resumed. Mumbai Airport System Down: Long Queues of Flyers at Terminal 2 After Servers Go Down, Frustrated Passengers Complain on Twitter.

Services Back to Normal:

#UPDATE | Normal services have resumed at Mumbai International Airport. The operations were disturbed for about 40 minutes due to server failure. — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2022

Check-In System is Back:

Check-in system is back at #MumbaiAirport . Finally relief for the passengers from long queues. @CSMIA_Official pic.twitter.com/jh3CdZjZNz — LMS ✏️ (@Lalmohmmad) December 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)