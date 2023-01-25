The Pune rural police has arrested five people after it found in a probe that the seven family members who were found dead in Bhima River at Pargaon village in Pune district’s Daund taluka were murdered by their relatives. Cops arrested five on charges of murder and further investigation into the incident is underway. Mass Suicide in Pune? Bodies of Seven Members of Family Fished Out of River, Suicide Suspected.

Check Tweet:

UPDATE | Pune Rural Police detained 5 people and registered FIR under section 302: Pune Rural Police — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2023

