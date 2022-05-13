The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday said that SPO Riyaz Ahmad Thoker, who was shot at and injured by militants in the Gudaroo area of Pulwama succumbed to his injuries. Thoker, a local resident was shot at and injured by terrorists at Gudoora Pulwama on Thursday. He was shifted to Pulwama hospital for treatment.

Check tweet:

#UPDATE | SPO Riyaz Ahmad Thoker who was shot at and injured by militants in the Gudaroo area of Pulwama succumbs to his injuries: J&K Police — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)