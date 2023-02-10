Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) successfully placed three satellites, including earth observation satellite EOS-07, in intended orbits on Friday. ISRO's SSLV successfully places EOS-07, Janus-1, and Azaadisat-1 in their desired orbits during its second developmental mission. ISRO SSLV-D2 Launch 2023 Video: India Launches Small Satellite Launch Vehicle From Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota to Put Three Satellites Into Circular Orbit.

ISRO SSLV D2 Launch Successful:

#UPDATE | SSLV-D2/EOS-07 Mission is accomplished successfully. SSLV-D2 placed EOS-07, Janus-1, and AzaadiSAT-2 into their intended orbits: ISRO — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2023

