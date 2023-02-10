The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has launched its Small Satellite Launch Vehicle SSLV-D2 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota to put three satellites into circular orbit. The second demonstration mission is aimed at perfecting the systems to launch small satellites and cater to customers from across the world. ISRO SSLV-D2 Launch 2023 Live Streaming: Watch Online Telecast of Flight of India's Small Rocket Carrying Three Satellites From First Launchpad at Sriharikota Today.

ISRO Launches SSLV-D2:

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: ISRO launches Small Satellite Launch Vehicle-SSLV-D2- from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota to put three satellites EOS-07, Janus-1 & AzaadiSAT-2 satellites into a 450 km circular orbit pic.twitter.com/kab5kequYF — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2023

