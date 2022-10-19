The Tamil Nadu assembly has now passed a bill which bans online games of chance or gambling. Other online games will also be regulated. Last year, the Tamil Nadu Gaming and Police Laws had an amendment concerning the ban on online gaming in the state. However, the Madras High Court struck down the amendment because they found it unconstitutional. Online Gambling Games: Tamil Nadu Law Minister S Regupathy Introduces Bill To Ban Online Rummy, Poker, Other Gambling Platforms

Tamil Nadu Passes Bill to Ban Online Gambling Games:

#UPDATE | The bill to ban Online Gambling games and to regulate online games has been passed by the Tamil Nadu assembly. — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2022

