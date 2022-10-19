On Wednesday, Tamil Nadu Law Minister S Regupathy introduced a bill to Ban Online Gambling Games in Tamil Nadu assembly. The bill has been introduced to ban online Rummy, Poker, and other gambling platforms. The law minister has sought a ban on games that promote gambling online. In March this year, the state government said that they were committed to banning online gambling. They had also said that all efforts are being made to invoke the existing laws in order to serve the purpose.

Bill To Ban Online Gambling Games

Tamil Nadu Law Minister S Regupathy introduced a bill to Ban Online Gambling Games in Tamil Nadu assembly. — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2022

