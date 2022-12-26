Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Monday, December 26. The Minister has been admitted into the private ward of Delhi-AIIMS for a routine check-up, and a minor stomach infection and is likely to be discharged soon, said Official sources. Nirmala Sitharaman Health Update: Finance Minister Hospitalised in Private Ward of AIIMS, Says Report.

