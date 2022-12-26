Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been admitted to the AIIMS hospital in New Delhi. According to the news agency PTI, Nirmala Sitharaman has been kept in a private ward of the AIIMS Delhi. It remains unclear what led to the 63-year-old leader's hospitalisation, the report added. Further details are awaited. Loans Worth Rs 10.09 Lakh Crore Written Off By Banks in Last Five Years: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha.

Nirmala Sitharaman Health Update:

From PTI | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is hospitalised pic.twitter.com/r3OeWpEWKA — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) December 26, 2022

