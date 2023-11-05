A bride and groom had a unique wedding in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad as they celebrated India’s victory against South Africa in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The bride and groom along with their relatives held pictures of Virat Kohli in their hands as they posed for pictures. "It is a 'double dhamaka' for me as today is my wedding and India has also won today and Virat Kohli has equalled Sachin Tendulkar's record," the groom said. "It feels amazing. We will remember this day forever," said the bride. For those unaware India thumped South Africa by 243 runs in Kolkata, extending their winning streak to eight matches in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Virat Kohli hit a record-equalling 49th ODI century in the match. PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Indian Cricket Team For Splendid Performance Against South Africa in ICC World Cup 2023, Calls Victory 'Great Birthday Gift' to Virat Kohli.

Unique Wedding in Uttar Pradesh

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A bride and groom, along with their relatives and friends, celebrate the victory of Team India against South Africa, in Moradabad "It is a 'double dhamaka' for me as today is my wedding and India has also won today and Virat Kohli has equalled Sachin… pic.twitter.com/andXVGrEko — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2023

