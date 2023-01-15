Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said that instructions have been given to officials to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs to make arrangements to bring the mortal remains of the deceased people of Uttar Pradesh to the state https://t.co/33yzUmrD8d pic.twitter.com/IBrM4aAFUA— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 15, 2023

