In a heartwarming incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, Brajesh Pathak, Deputy Chief Minister was seen putting up the winter jacket to a patient in a hospital in the state. A video of the same has gone viral on social media. In the video, Pathak who was seen taking stock of the mock drill to see COVID-19 preparedness saw a young man shivering in the hospital. As the video moves further, Pathak can be seen removing his "sadri", a vest-jacket and putting it on to the patient. The sweet gesture by state's deputy CM is now winning hearts online. Viral Video: Man Openly Fires Shots in Air During an Orchestra Program in UP's Raebareli.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)