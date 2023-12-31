A disturbing incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh wherein an 18-year-old Dalit teen was pushed into a cauldron containing hot oil when she resisted sexual harassment in Baghpat. The incident has left the victim with severe burns. She was rushed to Delhi for specialised treatment. The Uttar Pradesh police have arrested three accused, including the mill owner, in connection with the crime. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 40-Year-Old Dalit Woman Raped, Body Chopped Into Pieces in Banda; Accused Men at Large.

Dalit Teen Pushed Into Hot Oil Cauldron

Warning: Disturbing visuals In a shocking incident in UP's Baghpat, an 18-year-old dalit girl working at an oil mill (Kolhu) was allegedly pushed into a cauldron with hot oil in it after she resisted sexual harassment. The girl sustained massive burn injuries on her body. She… pic.twitter.com/oCxclww7Vn — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) December 31, 2023

