Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2.0 at Namo Ghat in Varanasi on Sunday, December. The initiative is a concept of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat,' which emphasises national unity and cultural integration. He also flagged off the Kashi Tamil Sangamam Express between Kanyakumari and Varanasi during the event. While addressing the people, PM Modi said, "Coming from Tamil Nadu to Kashi means coming from Mahadev's one home to another. That's why the bond between the people of Tamil Nadu and Kashi is special." Uttar Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi Visits Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Exhibition at Cutting Memorial Inter College in Varanasi (Watch Videos).

PM Modi Inaugurates Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2.0

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2.0 at Namo Ghat, in Varanasi. pic.twitter.com/AbCnmNYq96 — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2023

PM Modi Flags Off Kashi Tamil Sangamam Express in Varanasi

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off the Kashi Tamil Sangamam Express between Kanyakumari and Varanasi. pic.twitter.com/EaqVyhZ0cu — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2023

Prime Minister Modi says, "Coming from Tamil Nadu to Kashi means coming from Mahadev's one home to another. That's why the bond between people of Tamil Nadu and Kashi is special" — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2023

