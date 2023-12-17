Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on an official 2-day visit to Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, starting Sunday, December 17. PM Modi visited the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Exhibition at Cutting Memorial Inter College in Varanasi today. The latter was seen interacting with the locals and the shop owners in the exhibition. Later, PM Modi is set to inaugurate the second phase of Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2023 at Namo Ghat in the city. PM Narendra Modi Arrives in Varanasi for Two-Day Visit to Launch 37 Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,000 Crore (Watch Video).

Narendra Modi Visits Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Exhibition in Varanasi

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Exhibition in Cutting Memorial Inter College, in Varanasi. pic.twitter.com/pWomvNvWNy — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2023

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Exhibition in Cutting Memorial Inter College, in Varanasi. pic.twitter.com/S1WrqgZ5qn — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2023

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Exhibition in Cutting Memorial Inter College, in Varanasi. On his 2-day visit to Varanasi, PM Modi will launch and inagurate 37 projects worth more than Rs 19,000 crore for Varanasi and Purvanchal. He will… pic.twitter.com/VemkTEhnxX — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)