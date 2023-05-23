A video circulating on social media has brought attention to the actions of Uttar Pradesh police personnel, who can be seen using a mat to transport a female prisoner to a hospital in Deoria. According to the reports, the stretcher was unavailable when the police reached Maharishi Devraha Baba Hospital with the sick female prisoner. Afterwards, they used a mat to carry the woman inside the hospital. The incident captured in the footage has raised concerns and sparked discussions about collapsing medical system in the state. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Patient Dies After BJP Leader Umesh Mishra’s Car Blocks Ambulance in Sitapur, Video Surfaces (Strong Language).

UP Police Bring Ailing Female Prisoner to Hospital on Mat:

